Squid Game Fans Have Turned One Of The Challenges Into A TikTok Trend

Netflix

Netflix’s Squid Game has captivated and shocked viewers with its disturbing twists on playground games, but now it seems some aspects of the fake reality TV show are actually making it into the real world.

Korean drama series Squid Game shot to the top of Netflix’s ‘most watched’ lists in numerous countries around the world following its release on September 17, with viewers intrigued to see how far debt-ridden members of the society would go to try and win life-changing amounts of money.

Advert 10

As it turns out, they’re willing to fight – or at least play – to the death.

See the trailer below:

Loading…

The fictional series sees contestants become part of a reality TV show to compete in challenges based on classic children’s games. With the chance to win 45.6 billion won (around £28m), it seems like it could actually be a lot of fun, except for the small stipulation that if you lose, you get killed.

Advert 10

The series kicks off with a bang as the players take part in a game of ‘Red Light, Green Light’, also known as Grandma’s Footsteps, in which they are allowed to run during a green light. If they run during a red light, they get shot.

With such high stakes, it’s definitely not a game you’d want to be playing any time soon, though the series has inspired some TikTokers to try the challenge for themselves, along with some of the other games in the show, only without the deadly consequences.

Videos show fans of the series re-creating the games, with one going as far as to include the giant robotic girl used to monitor movements in the show.

Advert 10

Check it out here:

Another challenge shared with the hashtag ‘#SquidGame’ sees players attempt to cut out a shape from a mould in a short time limit without breaking it. A TikToker who goes by the handle @bayashi.tiktok attempted this one, but his failure to complete the challenge would have meant curtains for him if he was on the show.

Advert 10

See his video below:

TikToks hashtagged with the show’s title have racked up more than 15 billion views so far on the platform, indicating fans are more than happy to see how much success people would have if the reality show really were to become a reality.

Advert 10

If that were the case, however, I’d advise those who have already tried and failed the challenges to steer well clear.