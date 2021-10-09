Squid Game: Schools Issue Warning Over Netflix Series
New hit Netflix series Squid Game has prompted schools to issue a warning to parents.
The Korean dystopian survival series has taken the streaming platform by storm, topping its charts worldwide and even causing a South Korean broadband company to sue Netflix due to such a surge in traffic to watch it.
However, with Squid Game being inspired by children’s games, albeit turned deadly, schools have subsequently taken to warning parents from letting their children watch it.
The title of one of the playground games is equivalent to the British game ‘What’s the time Mr Wolf?’, where players move forward when told, ‘green light’ and stop moving on, ‘red light’. As the series progresses, more deadly childhood-inspired games are played.
However, unlike children’s games, if you lose in the series, you also lose your life and are brutally shot.
A parent from Deal, in Kent, told The Sun how they have received ‘two school letters’ from both primary and secondary schools, ‘warning parents about letting kids watch Squid Game‘.
Another school in Belgium reported that children had even taken to performing copy-cat games, where players were beaten up if they lost.
Due to the show’s popularity, Key Stage 2 teachers in Sandown School in Deal, Kent have given lessons on online safety and warned against content that is ‘not age appropriate’, the Daily Mail reports.
A spokesperson from the school noted how it was ‘always updating [their] advice to children’. ‘As a response to this show and others we have put on extra lessons about violence and online harms,’ she said.
Squid Game is rated as a certification of 15 by Netflix and features content warnings of violence, sex and suicide.
Parentkind, a charity that supports parents in their relationships with schools, also issued a warning about the show.
CEO John Jolly stated:
Where there are safeguarding concerns, especially when children younger than the 15 rating are watching the show at home, parents need to exercise judgement as to whether or not it’s suitable for their child.
They should use parental supervision to decide, just as they should when it comes to any entertainment containing adult themes that their child wishes to see.
Jolly concluded that schools are encouraged to ‘work in partnership with parents as they have done in Kent.’ ‘This will increase parental awareness of the issues and ensure that parents can reinforce the school’s values in the home,’ he added.
Squid Game was released on Netflix on September 17 and features nine episodes.
