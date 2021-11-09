Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator

Netflix

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has officially confirmed that there will be a second season of the hit Netflix show.

Speaking with AP, the director, creator and writer said that there had been ‘so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season’, admitting that he felt as though he had ‘no choice’ but to reveal that there would indeed be a season two.

Dong-hyuk didn’t give too much away in terms of plot details, but did reveal that he is currently ‘in the planning process’ and that ‘it’s in my head right now’.

He continued:

I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world.

Speaking with The Times last month, Dong-hyuk hinted that a second season may focus on the masked Frontman as well as the role of the police.

The first nine-episode season of the Korean survival drama landed on Netflix on September 17, and quickly became one of the most talked-about shows of 2021, offering a fresh and timely take on the battle royale genre.

For those who’ve yet to watch Squid Game – and there must be a handful out there somewhere in the world – the Netflix synopsis reads as follows:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Squid Game has fast become the most popular original Netflix series ever made, and last week the streaming giant announced that a number of Dong-hyuk’s movies would be made available to watch.

This includes crime drama Silenced (2011) starring Squid Game actor Gong Yoo, comedy-drama Miss Granny (2014) and period piece The Fortress (2017) featuring Lee Byung-hun, who also appears in Squid Game as the masked ‘Frontman’.

Given the enormous success of the first season, fans have long suspected that we hadn’t seen the last of this series, especially given that final cliff-hanger. However, this confirmation will no doubt stoke excitement among those who’ve long since binged the lot in one sitting.

At the time of writing, this second season is of course in the early stages of planning, and it’s probable that we’ll have to wait for a bit before the games can begin once again.

You can stream season one of Squid Game on Netflix now.