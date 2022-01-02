Everything We Know About Squid Game Season 2

Netflix

Squid Game season two is now officially in the making after becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows of all time. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming second series.

Squid Game is a dark K-drama which sees 456 people on the brink of financial ruin compete in a series of blood-thirsty games in a remote island warehouse to win a huge cash prize. It’s an allegory to capitalism and people have said it’s like a Hunger Games and Battle Royale mashup.

The first series, which was released on Netflix in September 2021, was 13 years in the making. We’re hoping it’ll be much quicker the second time around though, with the show’s writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, already spilling ideas about what the next instalment will entail.

If you haven’t watched season one yet, be aware that this article will contain some spoilers as we explore what will happen in season two.

When will Squid Game season two be out on Netflix?

There isn’t a release date set for Squid Game season two at the moment. Dong-hyuk is only in the planning stages so far, so it’s more likely going to be a 2023 release date. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything.

Netflix

Squid Game season 2 teaser: What will happen in season 2?

To understand what could happen in season two, let’s first recap.

As you’ll know if you’ve seen all of season one, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) completes the games and is released back into the outside world. Fans were shocked to find out that the Front Man is actually a previous winner of the games and the person behind it all is only the elderly guy with dementia (or so he claims), who doesn’t appear to be able to hurt a fly.

At the end of season one, Gi-hun is about to board the plane to be reunited with his daughter in America, when he sees another person being recruited in the same way he was. He takes the man’s business card, phones up the number and vows to track down the person behind the games and put a stop to it all.

With all of that said, how will season two play out? Will we be seeing a whole host of fresh individuals competing in the games? Will Gi-hun go back into the games in a bid to expose what’s going on?

All we’ve been told so far is that Gi-hun will ‘do something for the world’. Great, that explains a lot.

Gi-hun’s moral compass might also be put to the test as it’s suggested he could go through a similar transformation to the Front Man, the show’s writer has said.

Netflix

‘[He was] also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,’ Dong-hyuk told Entertainment Weekly. ‘Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right?’

‘I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well,’ he added.

Jung-Jae then teased: ‘If I had to be a Front Man, I would be the most scary Front Man you would ever see.’

Who will be in Squid Game season 2?

Well, other than Lee Jung-Jae, who plays the protagonist, Gi-hun, we can expect to see the return of the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Oh Young-soo as Oh Il-nam, the old man who turns out to be behind it all, from what Dong-hyuk has said.

We could also see Wi Ha-Joon, who plays the police officer who sneaks into the Squid Game headquarters in search of his brother.

Other than that, we’re not too sure who else will return for a second helping of Squid Game. We’ll let you know as soon as anything is confirmed.