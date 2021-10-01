unilad
Squid Game Slated By Ofcom Over Phone Number Blunder

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 11:18
Netflix’s new thriller Squid Game has been berated by Ofcom after a serious phone number blunder was made on the hit show. 

Millions of people across the globe watched as business cards containing an eight-digit number were handed out to characters in the first episode of the Netflix series, with the show depicting it as a way to get involved with the brutal reality TV game.

In the real world, the phone number belongs to a man from the Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, who has been receiving ‘endless’ calls and texts from fans of the show looking to see if the number really works.

Speaking to Money Today, per The Independent, he commented: ‘It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity. It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off.’

After the issue came to light, regulator Ofcom shared the story and stressed such a thing ‘wouldn’t happen in the UK because of Ofcom rules.’

In a post on its Instagram Story, Ofcom explained that UK phone numbers used on TV or radio shows come from a ‘special list of numbers’ that have been ‘set aside for this specific use’. The regulator has reportedly provided 16,000 telephone numbers for TV and radio, and while they are real numbers, they will never be used by customers.

Insider reports the man who owns the number used in the series believed he was receiving spam calls until he learned about its appearance on Squid Game, and explained he couldn’t change his number because it was linked with his business.

Netflix is reportedly in negotiations with the man impacted by the phone number blunder in an effort to resolve the issue.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now, Ofcom

