Squid Game Star Addresses Season 2 Rumours

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Oct 2021 07:41
Squid Game Star Addresses Season 2 Rumours

Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung has opened up about the possibility of a second season of the hit Netflix show.

The wildly popular Korean drama series currently sits at number one on Netflix UK, and many viewers are keen to learn more about this brutal and utterly engrossing world.

Ever since the nine episode show hit Netflix last month, rumours have circulated about the possibility of a second season, which could perhaps even see the return of some surviving characters.

You can make the cookies from Squid Game. (Netflix)Netflix

In what marked her first major TV role, Jung played Kang Sae-byeok, also known as Player 067, a North Korean defector who plays the deadly game with the hopes of paying for a broker to bring her family across the border.

Although a firm fan favourite, it’s unlikely – spoilers ahead – that we’ll see Sae-byeok return to the show unless in flashbacks, given her brutal demise in the penultimate episode.

Now Jung, who has fast become the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram, has addressed such rumours during an interview with The Korea Herald.

Jung said:

To be honest, I have never thought about [participating in] the next season, because I am dead. We should all wait for brilliant imagination and ideas from the director and Netflix. Let’s wait together.

Squid Game. (Netflix)Netflix
During a recent interview with Variety, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that while he currently doesn’t have any plans for a second season, any sequel would involve a more collaborative process.

‘If I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors,’ Dong-hyuk said.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now, Squid Game

Credits

The Korea Herald and 1 other

  1. The Korea Herald

    [Herald Interview] Actor Jung Ho-yeon stays humble amid ‘Squid Game’ craze

  2. Variety

    ‘Squid Game’ Director Hwang Dong-hyuk on Netflix’s Hit Korean Series and Prospects for a Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

 