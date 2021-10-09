Squid Game Star Jung Ho-Yeon Reveals The One Scene That Made Her Cry

Netflix

Squid Game actor Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about the one scene which made her cry, and no doubt many viewers will be able to relate.

Now, I’ll warn you now that there are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t yet streamed all episodes of the hit Korean drama then maybe avert your eyes right about now.

As anyone who has sat through all nine episodes will know, there are some pretty tense and emotional moments amid the regular blood spatter, and one scene in particular arguably sticks out above all others.

Episode six of Squid Game sees a grim marble game played out where contestants are paired up and forced to eliminate each other.

Sae-byeok (Ho-yeon) is paired with Ji-yeong (Lee Yoo-mi), and the pair bond over their hopes for the future, discussing their lives beyond the violent world of the game.

Ultimately, Ji-yeong allows Sae-byeok to win, telling her that she had more to live for on the outside. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and was apparently just as devastating to film as it was to watch.

Speaking with TIME, Ho-yeon recalled:

The scene that made me cry was when Ji-yeong and Sae-byeok were talking to each other. I felt that the lines themselves were very well written by the director, and I saw this interview where he said that he envisioned this scene to be one with two people who are the most innocent out of all the contestants.

Ho-yeon continued:

When I read the script, I was sobbing. It was one of the big excitements for me to meet Ji-yeong in person – because at that time, I had to imagine Ji-yeong from the script, but when I met [Lee] at the table reading, I just felt that she’s the one.

