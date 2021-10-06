Squid Game Viewers Divided Over Correct Way To Watch

Netflix

Squid Game has fast become one of the most talked about Netflix shows of the year following its release last month, gripping viewers from all across the world.

However, there is more than just one way to catch up with the addictive Korean survival drama, a factor that has split fans over the ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ way to watch.

Fans have voiced various opinions on this divisive matter, including Korean speaking viewer Youngmi Mayer who found various faults with versions of the show.

Netflix

Viewers who aren’t fluent in Korean have either been watching the English-language dub or reading the closed caption subtitles, with both options offering a markedly different experience.

Finding particular issues with the dialogue translation of Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung), aka Player 212, Mayer explained, ‘her dialogue constantly gets botched’, adding, ‘every little thing she says gets f*cked up’.

Mayer believes this is because Mi-nyeo is portrayed as a ‘low-class character’ who ‘cusses a lot’, meaning her dialogue gets ‘very sterilised’.

However, after sharing a video outlining various significant changes to the dialogue, many social media users noted that Mayer had in fact been watching the closed caption English subtitles, intended for those with hearing difficulties.

After listening to the regular English subtitles, Mayer later confirmed that this translation was far more accurate.

Many film buffs have revealed their preference for the subtitled version over the dubbed, including none other than New Zealand director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), who tweeted:

You don’t have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English.

Another viewer wrote:

Since #SquidGame has become so popular… can we all just agree to stop making English dubbed versions of films/shows? I don’t think people understand how much meaning is taken away in doing so. The tone, the acting, the cultural implications, the emotions are all GONE.

However, there are those who preferred the dubbed version, with some taking issue with the judgement surrounding this preference.

Voice actor Kristen McGuire tweeted:

My legally blind nephew watches everything dubbed. People have their reasons. Maybe we should just let people watch whatever they prefer instead of judging them for it.

Another person wrote:

I want to use both senses to enjoy the content. Not use my eyes for both. You’re supposed to watch TV, not read TV.

A great deal of this is of course down to preference, so maybe try both ways and see what you’re most comfortable with if you haven’t yet got round to your Squid Game binge.

You can stream Squid Game on Netflix now.