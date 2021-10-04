unilad
Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Has Become The Most-Followed Korean Actress On Instagram

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 04 Oct 2021 17:48
The most-followed Korean actress on Instagram is now Squid Game star HoYeon Jung. 

Following Squid Game’s rapid success – which has actually lead Netflix to be sued due to the traffic surge that was caused by users flocking to watch the new hit series – actress and model HoYeon Jun’s Instagram follower count leapt from 400,000 to 1.4 million, just days after the nine-episode series first launched on September 17, according to Korean media.

As of today, October 4, the star has an even more colossal number of followers.

Ho-yeon Jung - Alamy Alamy

She has now amassed an immense 13 million followers, overtaking Lee Sung Kyung as the most followed Korean actress, according to Koreaboo

Following her starring role on the show, every half an hour, Jung is said to be gaining 10,000 followers.

In Squid Game, Jung plays the character of Kang Sae-byeok, who has entered the games to buy her family’s safe passage to South Korea from the North.

