Squid Game’s Oh Yeong-Su Becomes First Korean Actor To Win Golden Globe Award

Alamy/Netflix

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su has become the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award, taking home the trophy for the Best Supporting Actor in Television.

Oh, 77, beat the likes of Kieran Culkin (Succession), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) to win his first Golden Globe at his first attempt for his role as Player 001 in the hit Netflix series.

The winners of this year’s Golden Globes were announced at a private ceremony streamed online with no celebrity presenters and no speeches, following backlash over a diversity and corruption scandal that led to an industry boycott of the once-prestigious awards show.

Alamy

As a result, Oh was not given the opportunity to address his surprise win, however the veteran actor has previously spoken about the impact of Squid Game’s unexpected success, telling MBC’s How Do You Play? that he felt as if he was ‘floating on air’.

‘So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving. So my daughter has been helping me,’ he said, per Soompi.

‘Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It’s made me think, ‘Being famous is tough, too’.’

Alamy

Oh, who was born in 1944 in Kaesong, in what is now North Korea, has been acting since 1967 and claims to have appeared in more than 200 theatre productions before transitioning to film and television roles.

His victory marked the sole recognition at last night’s awards for Squid Game, which became Netflix’s most successful TV show ever after its release in September 2021. The show was also nominated for Best Television Drama, losing out to Succession, whose star Jeremy Strong triumphed over Lee Jung-Jae (Player 456) in the Best Actor in a Television Drama category.

