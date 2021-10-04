Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo Opens Up About What It Was Like To Film The Dystopian Drama

Alamy/ Netflix

Squid Game is the latest hit series to leave viewers hooked and gawping at their screens, binge-watching it until the early hours of the morning. Now, one of the leading stars has spoken out about filming the popular show.

Likened to The Hunger Games, and in my view, touching heavily on the masterpiece which is V for Vendetta, the new South Korean Netflix series earned a perfect critics’ score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes on September 17, the day it first became available.

Advert 10

One of the series’ leading stars, Park Hae-soo, has since opened up about his character in the dystopian drama, and how much he personally relates to Cho Sang-Woo.

Netflix

The 39-year-old told OSEN how the survival drama appealed to him, after feeling as though he shared the psychological development of the competitors in the game, which was inspired by games that the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, used to play in his childhood.

During the filming of the series, Hae-soo noted how he ‘never felt any differences’ between himself and his character, Cho Sang-woo.

Advert 10

Having been a successful graduate of a prestigious university and becoming the head of an investment team at a securities company, Sang-woo’s participation in the game comes as a surprise to childhood friend Seong Gi-hun, played by (Lee Jung-jae).

However, despite having initially excelled in his career, Sang-woo ends up signing up to the game after conning his clients and stealing their money, leading to him being wanted by the police.

Despite initially feeling like ‘he wasn’t acting’ while playing Sang-woo, after the filming concluded, Hae-soo realised he actually identified more with another character in the show.

Netflix

Advert 10

Hae-soo told OSEN how, in hindsight, he felt he was ‘most similar to Sung Gi-hoon’.

Hae-soo went on to compliment Hwang Dong-hyuk’s characterisation of his role, noting how the director had ‘immers[ed] himself completely in the character’ and ‘explained the character’s rationale from the character’s perspective’.

‘I’m thankful for how he thought about Cho Sang-woo’s lines and edited them up until the day before,’ he said.

Netflix

Advert 10

Prior to it becoming a worldwide hit, Hae-soo commented how he had anticipated such a reaction to the series.

He said:

Although they’re Korean games, there’s plenty of things for people to relate to. I figured that people would think a lot about these things while watching the drama.

Off the back of its immense popularity, internet service provider SK Broadband has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, claiming that the show has caused too high a surge in traffic and that the streaming service should ‘reasonably’ financially assist to ease the traffic and maintenance work now required.

Advert 10