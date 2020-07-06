Stanley From The Office Is Trying To Kickstart His Own Spin-Off NBC

Everyone’s favourite mean old grump might soon be back on our screens, as actor Leslie David Baker is trying to kickstart his own The Office spin-off all about Stanley.

It might be difficult to marry the idea of Stanley from The Office kickstarting anything other than the line for pretzels, but Baker is obviously a bit more proactive than his character.

It’s been seven years since the beloved sitcom came to an end, though thanks to streaming services we’ve been able to re-live every ‘that’s what she said’ over and over again. Now, however, Baker wants to give the series a new lease of life through a spin-off called Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement.

Check out Baker in character for the project below:

As fans will know, following years of waking up every morning in a bed that’s too small, driving his daughter to a school that’s too expensive and going to a job for which he got paid too little, Stanley finally left the office to enjoy his retirement in Florida, where he started whittling wooden figures.

Baker’s idea involves Stanley giving up his relaxing new life, with the kickstarter explaining:

After several years of enjoying a relatively uneventful retirement lifestyle Uncle Stan receives an urgent call for help from his favorite nephew, Lucky: a recent widower with two small children and a motorcycle repair/flower shop in Los Angeles. Soon Uncle Stan finds himself dishing out all the support and guidance he has to offer in his new California home.

It’s hard to say exactly what kind of support and guidance Stanley would have to offer, given that he never seemed to get up to much outside of work and adultery, but I’m sure fans of The Office would be more than willing to find out.

The actor is attempting to raise $300,000 (£240,000) to get the project going, though it’s unclear if he’s actually been given permission to use the character.

Stanley from The Office NBC

Baker took to Instagram to share the news and to thank those who had already offered their support, assuring his followers that the project is real and that he can’t wait to bring it to life.

The kickstarter still has some way to go, so we might not see Uncle Stan come out of retirement any time soon, but it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the project.