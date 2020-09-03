Star Trek: Discovery Adds Series’ First Non-Binary And Trans Characters
Star Trek: Discovery will introduce its first non-binary and transgender characters in the upcoming season.
The third season of the web series is set to arrive on CBS All Access later this year, when fans will meet Adira, a non-binary character played by non-binary actor Blu del Barrio, and Gray, a trans character played by trans actor Ian Alexander.
Alexander is well-known for his roles on Netflix’s The OA and as Lev in The Last of Us Part II, but Star Trek: Discovery is where del Barrio will make their screen acting debut.
Del Barrio spoke about Adira in an interview with GLAAD, where they described the character as ‘astonishingly intelligent’ and yet ‘still a kid’.
They continued:
They experience their emotions at a heightened level, like most teenagers. That’s what makes them so fun to play. I like to describe them as cerebrally brilliant and emotionally a puppy. Adira is an introvert, but they keep a few people close to the chest, which I definitely resonate with.
Adira is set to find a new home on the USS Discovery and form an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), while Gray, an empathetic and warm character, will have to adapt his lifelong dream of being a Trill host when his life takes an unexpected turn.
Speaking to Deadline about the addition of the characters, Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer, commented:
Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach.
We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.
Following the announcement, Alexander admitted he’d been ‘eagerly awaiting the day’ he could share the news and said he was ‘so excited’ to join the Star Trek: Discovery cast.
Star Trek: Discovery season three will be available to watch on CBS All Access from October 15.
