Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Like Rick And Morty, Writer Says
Star Trek: Lower Decks is being compared to Rick and Morty by its writer.
The upcoming comedy animation is set to be released sometime this year and yes, there really is a Star Trek comedy animation happening.
Writing the new series is Mike McMahan, who has also formerly written for Rick and Morty. While the two shows are animations, McMahan said Lower Decks is ‘definitely not a kids show’.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McMahan compared the two shows to one another.
He said:
[Lower Decks is] definitely not a kids show, but only because it’s a little bit more complex than a kid show would be. And then, there’s the show’s entire perspective. The fun of Rick and Morty is that it breaks down sci-fi tropes and is told through Rick Sanchez, who has a very specific, chaotic, nihilistic lens.
Lower Decks treats mythological sci-fi things just as important as a regular Trek show, while finding new stories to tell — just from a different angle. It’s not disassembling mythological sci-fi things. It’s treating them as important for everybody on the starship as it would be in a regular star Trek show.
The new comedy will focus on the lower-ranking members of the Starfleet’s USS Cerritos who do the ‘less glamorous jobs’ while the big-wig captain does all the stuff deemed important.
McMahan continued:
The big stories are happening in the bridge crew and there’s more kind of social-emotional stories happening to the Lower Deckers, so it’s like their job and the world they’re in get affected by these sci-fi stories.
But the funny thing too is that whatever menial job you have to do in Star Trek, it might be something that they do every day, but it’s still sort of a fascinating look into stuff that happens onboard that haven’t been highlighted in another series.
Star Trek: Lower Decks will debut on CBS All Access and is said to be set in the time period of The Next Generation, something which McMahan describes as his ‘favourite era’.
While he wouldn’t confirm if any Next Generation characters will feature on Lower Decks, he did tease that there would be ‘a lot of recognisable characters’.
He added:
As a huge Trek fan, I would definitely want to try to use some of them so that I could not only build out the world, but also work with some of my heroes. But I can’t get more specific than that. You’ll have to wait and see.
Watch this space (pun intended).
