Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Like Rick And Morty, Writer Says

[Lower Decks is] definitely not a kids show, but only because it’s a little bit more complex than a kid show would be. And then, there’s the show’s entire perspective. The fun of Rick and Morty is that it breaks down sci-fi tropes and is told through Rick Sanchez, who has a very specific, chaotic, nihilistic lens.

Lower Decks treats mythological sci-fi things just as important as a regular Trek show, while finding new stories to tell — just from a different angle. It’s not disassembling mythological sci-fi things. It’s treating them as important for everybody on the starship as it would be in a regular star Trek show.