Star Wars Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Mandalorian Finale

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Disney

The second season of The Mandalorian wrapped this morning, and to say finale has left viewers emotional would be an understatement.

Much to fans’ delight, and shock, the episode featured a surprise appearance from Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, who swoops in and saves the day.

On Twitter, users were quick to comment on the emotional rollercoaster of the final episode, which also saw The Mandalorian give up Baby Yoda to leave with Luke.

One user posted a ‘starter kit’ for watching the finale, featuring a pack of tissues, inhaler and a coffin.

Another advised viewers to grab tissues before watching:

Some users also peddled theories on the fate of Baby Yoda given the events of the finale.

One user posted a GIF, writing: ‘Star Wars when they realize baby yoda being with Luke means he’s probably killed by Kylo ren’

Another user, named mgonmovies, described the episode as the best piece of Star Wars content since The Empire Strikes Back.

‘It feels like I’m dreaming right now. The Mandalorian season 2 finale is perfect, and quite possibly the best piece of Star Wars content since Empire. I’m not kidding when I tell you that the ending of this episode had me in tears.’

Last night it was announced that the original Boba Fett actor, Jeremy Bulloch, has died at age 75.

Bulloch’s passing comes just weeks after Boba Fett made an appearance in hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian – a huge moment for Star Wars fans.

It seems Disney+ appreciated the hype, as it was revealed in this season’s finale that Boba Fett would be getting his own Mandalorian spin-off.

Still trying to take in the events of the episode, viewers expressed their delight at the news of the spin-off and urged others to watch till the very end.

Mgonmovies said the announcement was a ‘perfect last addition to an already perfect finale’.

‘Without getting into any of the finer details, I will note that the mid credits scene was a perfect last addition to an already perfect finale. I am so excited for both the Boba Fett series and The Mandalorian season 3 next year. It’s such a great time to be a Star Wars fan,’ they tweeted.