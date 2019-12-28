Star Wars Fans Furious At Jason Sudeikis After The Mandalorian Finale

Disney+

The final episode of The Mandalorian has dropped on Disney+ and fans are furious with actor Jason Sudeikis for ending things on a sour note.

After following the story of the lone bounty hunter for eight weeks, the first season of the Star Wars series came to an end yesterday, December 27, with an episode directed by much-loved filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Once the episode was released, the general response was positive. Fans loved Waititi’s creation and enjoyed his role as the ‘nurse droid’, IG-11, and of course viewers were delighted to see Baby Yoda, because they’re always delighted to see Baby Yoda.

I don’t care if anyone’s tired of seeing these because baby Yoda is my absolute favourite thing on the internet right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/74r02fUV1J — Laura Sytnyk (@Shortnyk) December 4, 2019

In fact, forget The Mandalorian, I think fans would be more than happy to see a series just about the big-eared, green creature. People just can’t get enough of him, whether it’s in the series, in the form of a plush toy or spread across the internet as a meme.

So, of course any foul play against Baby Yoda is not likely to go down well, but apparently Sudeikis didn’t get the memo.

The actor, known for his appearances in We’re The Millers and Horrible Bosses, made a cameo in the final episode of the Star Wars series alongside actor Adam Pally.

PA Images

The pair played a couple of nasty scout troopers, and although they provided some comic relief by continually missing their targets and arguing about taking a peek at Baby Yoda, some of their actions in the show proved unforgivable.

The shameful behaviour occurred early on in the episode, when the scout troopers had Baby Yoda shoved into a bag as they waited to enter the settlement on Nevarro.

Naturally, the curious little creature began moving around but he was met with backlash when the scout troopers lashed out and hit him. They actually punched the big-eyed baby, even after seeing how cute he is! The nerve.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Needless to say, viewers were furious with the pair’s shocking actions and The Mandalorian fans are now calling for the two actors to get their comeuppance.

One Twitter user threatened to ‘go full Liam Neeson on [their] asses’, while another was willing to share information which ‘could lead to the arrest of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally’ – the information being a damning clip from the show in which the characters punch Baby Yoda.

Take a look at some of the responses here:

Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally…. Y'all better watch your backs. You hit baby Yoda multiple times and I'm about to go full Liam Neeson on your asses for it. pic.twitter.com/9LNtjSVkwP — Shelby Logeman (@MustangShelby04) December 28, 2019

Everyone watching the season finale of the Mandalorian and seeing Jason Sudeikis punch Baby Yoda:#Mandalorian #BabyYoda2020 pic.twitter.com/bUfeHRWABY — Korean Jesus (@jasonlham) December 28, 2019

Jason Sudeikis punches baby yoda and people of the internet collectively lose their minds. — BirdGang (8-7) (@GordonsWord) December 28, 2019

Jason Sudeikis: This will be great for my career. Two Seconds after the credits rolled. EVERYONE: pic.twitter.com/3AbaV5SZEZ — Sith138/HyperDermik/Frost_Cat (@sith138) December 27, 2019

Not to be dramatic but Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally should be jailed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/scUIqEN4no — katelynn (@idk8lynn) December 27, 2019

One fan was so furious with Sudeikis that they decided his atrocious behaviour should be one of the first things people learn about him. To achieve this, they decided to edit the actor’s Wikipedia page.

Though the page has since been returned to its original state, for a while it read:

He is known for punching Baby Yoda, and his roles in the films Horrible Bosses (2011), Hall Pass (2011), We’re The Millers (2013)…

Whoever changed Jason Sudeikis’ Wikipedia profile to call out his absolutely unacceptable Baby Yoda punching is a HERO. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/wRGWjPoRhe — kurapika did nothing wrong (@le0rio) December 28, 2019

I think it will take a lot for the two actors to win fans back after the awful way they treated Baby Yoda.

