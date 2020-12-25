Star Wars Instagram Teases Mace Windu's Return Lucasfilm

The party may not be over… the official Star Wars Instagram page has teased the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu.

Love them or hate them, George Lucas’ prequels in a galaxy far, far away have their own roster of memorable characters, such as Jar Jar Binks, Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu.

The last time Jackson’s purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master appeared in live-action, he faced a pretty certain demise. However, death may not be the end.

Mace Windu Star Wars/Instagram

To mark Jackson’s birthday on December 21, the official Star Wars Instagram page posted a photo of the actor in character, writing: ‘The party isn’t over, it’s just beginning! Sending a very happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson.’

While it may just be a reference to one of his quotes, it could signal a return. Considering The Rise of Skywalker‘s ‘the dead speak!’ opening scroll and the inexplicable return of Emperor Palpatine, the question of Windu returning isn’t one of logic – it’s more how popular it would be.

Mace Windu was killed off in Revenge of the Sith. After his arm is sliced by Anakin Skywalker, Darth Sidious blasts him out of a window with force lightning, famously screaming ‘unlimited power’, as he eventually falls to his presumed death.

The sequel trilogy often found itself dipped in nostalgia, often to the criticism of fans, but The Mandalorian has attracted praise for its ties to the past, whether it’s The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett’s comeback in his own show next year (plus other spoilers I won’t reveal). Only time will tell whether Jackson will return.