Star Wars Is The Most Tattooed Movie Ever

Twitter/@Im_JakeTyler/@CelebrityInk_

The Force is strong with Star Wars fans, as hundreds of thousands of people have had tattoos relating to the movie.

According to recent data analysing hashtags on Instagram, almost 322,000 people have a Star Wars tattoo.

From The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, to Darth Vader and the Millennium Falcon, it’s safe to say there are a lot of Star Wars fans inking themselves with designs from a galaxy far, far away.

@36chamberstattoostudio/Instagram

The report, compiled by OnlineBingo, showed Harry Potter was the second most popular movie to inspire people’s tattoos, with a staggering 285,000 people showing off characters and quotes from the movie they have tattooed on themselves. From the looks of social media, one of the most popular designs is The Deathly Hallows symbol.

Coming in in third place was Batman-related tattoos, which had more than 111,000 hashtags on Instagram. The two obvious favourite designs were Batman himself and The Joker, while lots of people have the iconic Batman symbol.

Versions of The Joker tattooed on body parts varied from the cartoon, to Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix’s iterations of the legendary villain.

@zinktattoozac/Instagram

The fourth most tattooed movie was Friday the 13th, followed by Alice in Wonderland, Spiderman, My Neighbour Totoro, Deadpool, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Iron Man.

Explaining its methodology, Online Bingo said, ‘We first compiled a list of 150 popular movies. We used several different lists as sources and inspiration, including the top 50 movies on IMDb, a Rolling Stone poll revealing the top 25 cult classics, and a list of the biggest movie franchises out there.’

@tintatattoopl/Instagram

‘We then found appropriate hashtags which would allow us to search for tattoos associated with each film. For movie franchises, we just used the series name in order to match the hashtag habits of Instagram users,’ it added.

Pop-icon Britney Spears recently showed off her favourite tattoo. The Womanizer singer’s tattoo on the back of her neck reads ‘healing’ in Hebrew backwards.

Sharing a photo of it on Instagram, the singer wrote, ‘Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!!’

Apparently Britney has a few more small, discrete tattoos that not everyone knows about, so who knows, maybe she could have a secret Star Wars tattoo…

Featured Image Credits: @Im_JakeTyler/@CelebrityInk_/Twitter