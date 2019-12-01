Star Wars Star Billy Dee Williams Comes Out As Gender Fluid

Lucasfilm/PA

Star Wars legend Billy Dee Williams has announced he uses both male and female pronouns, embracing both his masculine and feminine sides.

The 82-year-old actor – best known for playing Lando Calrissian – has opened up about his non-binary identity during an inspiring interview with Esquire, where he stressed the importance of staying true to who you are.

Williams also addressed the gender identity and sexuality of Lando, who has previously been described as pansexual by Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan.

Candidly discussing his non-binary identity with Esquire, Williams said:

I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously. […] And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.

After being told Donald Glover – who portrayed a young Lando in Solo – regarded the beloved character to be gender fluid, Williams reportedly lit up, stating:

Really? That kid is brilliant—just look at those videos.

Billy Dee Williams coming out as non-binary is important because it goes against the popular image of non-binary people as young, white and androgynous. — The Cat Painting from House (1977) (@elevatorcore) November 28, 2019

STAR WARS: we'll subtly imply Lando is pan and maybe a little genderqueer

BILLY DEE WILLIAMS: fuck that noise, I'm nonbinary — Christ alive, it's Jillian goddamn Miles! (@jillianbmiles) November 30, 2019

Last year, Solo screenwriter Kasdan confirmed the character of Lando was pansexual during an interview with HuffPost, stating:

There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee Williams’ [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.

