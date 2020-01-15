Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Hits $1 billion At The Global Box-Office

Messy conclusion. This feels like a remake of Return of the Jedi. Safe filmmaking, with zero gambles. The first hour is tough, really tough to sit through.

We’re suppose to swallow a villain has been alive this whole time without any explanation. Things do ramp up towards the end, but Abrams and Disney have really nailed the coffin shut here. Uninspired and meaningless film, and it’s a shame.

The storyline is tedious and a stepping stone for the so called fanboy groups that called The Last Jedi a mess. This is a real mess.