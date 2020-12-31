unilad
Star Wars Voice Actor Tom Kane Suffers Stroke

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 31 Dec 2020 11:10
Star Wars voice actor Tom Kane has suffered a stroke, his daughter has confirmed.

The actor, who voiced Yoda in The Clone Wars and Admiral Ackbar in The Last Jedi, is said to have been left unable to ‘effectively communicate verbally, nor read or spell,’ following the stroke, which happened around two months ago.

His daughter Sam took to Facebook on December 30 to explain why her father had been ‘missing in action’ over the last couple of months.

‘About two months ago he had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain. This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell,’ she wrote.

‘He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now. As many of you might know about strokes, it is possible for him to gain these functions back and we have found him excellent care in Kansas City for speech, occupational, and physical therapy, but for now, we have been warned by his Neurologist that he may not do Voiceovers again.’

She added:

My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post.

Alongside the post, Sam shared a few recent photos of Kane, who looked happy as he posed with family, and in another grinned next to a board which read ‘Merry F*cking Christmas!’

The 58-year-old is famed for voicing a number of characters, from Admiral Yularen in Star Wars, to Magneto in Wolverine and the X-Men, as well as HIM in The Powerpuff Girls and Darwin in The Wild Thornberrys.

He also established himself as a prominent voice actor in the world of video games, voicing the likes of Takeo Masaki in a number of Call of Duty games, as well as Gandalf in Lord of the Rings games, Professor X in X-Men games, and a number of lead characters in the Star Wars games.

Since the post, thousands of fans have sent their well wishes to the voice actor, with many describing him as one of the best.

‘You are one of the super good ones. Not just good but SUPER good. I know this will only be a short set back in the adventure that is your life,’ one person commented.

Here’s to wishing Tom all the best with his recovery.

