Stellan Skarsgård Stands Up To Martin Scorsese And Ridley Scott Over Marvel Criticisms
Stellan Skarsgård has won praise for his take on recent criticism of Marvel movies, pushing back against accusations that they’re not real cinema and harming smaller filmmakers.
The topic of Marvel movies has become a hot-button issue in the film industry following comments made be renowned director Martin Scorsese, who claimed the films were ‘not cinema’ because they didn’t ‘convey emotional, psychological experiences’, instead likening them to theme parks.
Scorsese’s comments sparked pushback from actors and directors involved in superhero movies, but have also been echoed by some of his peers, including House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, who recently declared that the MCU was ‘f**king boring as sh*t’.
Now, Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård has given his take, emphasising he believes there’s plenty of room for Marvel to exist alongside auteur cinema.
‘I’ve got nothing against superhero movies, I’ve been in a couple and they definitely have a place,’ he told The Guardian.
Skarsgård, who played scientist Erik Selvig in a number of Marvel movies, said that rather than blaming superhero blockbusters for the death of independent movies, ‘the problem is that the system that allows eight people to own half of the wealth in the world enhances the power of the market forces, so small and independent cinemas rarely exist any more outside a few big cities’.
He continued:
There’s no distribution channels for all the mid-budget films that have the best actors, the best writing, because they can’t throw up $3m for a marketing campaign. When cinemas let them in, they do so for one week and if it doesn’t pay off in a week, they’re gone.
Remember that The Godfather first opened in 100 cinemas in the United States – big films now open in 4,000. They had small ads in the New York Times, but it grew and grew because it was such a good film. The people’s opinion has no chance any more. And that is sad.
I think that we should have Marvel films and more rollercoaster films. We should have other films, too. And that’s the sad thing: when raw market forces come in, studios start being run by companies that don’t care if they’re dealing in films or toothpaste so long as they get their 10% [return].
Skarsgård’s take on the question has won plaudits on social media, with one person tweeting, ‘Finally a good f**king answer.’
‘Okay someone finally got the answer right, we can officially stop asking now thanks!’ another wrote.
