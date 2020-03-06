Stephanie Beatriz’s Real Voice Is Nothing Like Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Rosa Diaz

At the time [of writing about Rosa coming out as bisexual] we didn’t have a bisexual writer in the room, so what was important to Dan and the rest of the staff was to get someone who was bi to almost like consult on the episode. It just so happened that the actor playing the bi character was also bi.

There was a group conversation with the rest of the writers…about my own coming out, and I wouldn’t say we took all that and put it on the show as my story’s very different from Rosa’s, but I think there were some really big things that were important to me as a queer person.