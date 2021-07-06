unilad
Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ Black Widow, Says He Is ‘Embarrassed’ For Scarlett Johansson

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Jul 2021 10:14
Stephen Dorff has made his feelings on Black Widow crystal clear, slamming the upcoming comic book movie as ‘garbage’.

During a recent interview, the 47-year-old True Detective actor remarked that he was ’embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson, who stars as former-KGB assassin turned Avenger Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

We have previously seen Johansson play Romanoff in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, but this will mark the first time the character has been given her own silver screen outing.

Stephen Dorff (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking with The Independent, Dorff did not hold back as he laid into the film industry:

This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen. My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing.

You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf**k of content now.

He continued:

I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people.

I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.

Black Widow, set to be released this Friday, will apparently see Romanoff confront ‘the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises’, as per a synopsis on the Marvel website.

You can catch Black Widow in cinemas from July 9 onwards.

