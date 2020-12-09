Stephen Graham And Sean Bean Teaming Up For New BBC Prison Drama
Stephen Graham and Sean Bean are joining forces to star in a new BBC prison drama, Time.
The BBC has released the first image from the new series, which has been written by acclaimed screenwriter Jimmy McGovern.
Graham will star as an officer at a prison where an inmate, Bean, has been put away for manslaughter after accidentally killing an innocent man.
In the official synopsis, the BBC said the drama is a ‘visceral, emotional and high-stakes portrayal of life in a British prison’.
Bean plays the character of Mark Cobden, who is carrying out his four-year sentence at the prison, where he meets Eric McNally, played by Graham. Graham portrays a caring prison officer doing his best to protect those in charge.
The synopsis said:
However when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.
A story of guilt and forgiveness, punishment and penitence, both Eric and Mark are trapped by their pasts and unsure of their futures. Will they find the strength to move forward?
The cast also includes Siobhan Finneran, known her for roles in Happy Valley and The Other One, Sue Johnston from Downton Abbey, Hannah Walters from This is England, and David Calder (The World Is Not Enough).
In a statement released by the BBC, Jimmy McGovern said, ‘The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.’
Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said of McGovern’s writing:
Jimmy has a unique style of creating thought-provoking dramas which tell raw and emotional stories, and Time is exactly that. With Sean and Stephen in lead roles, Jimmy and Lewis behind the camera, Time is a shining example of British drama talent at its best.
Bean and Graham, who have previously worked with McGovern on an episode of Accused, also expressed their gratitude at working with the writer.
‘Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen,’ Bean said.
Graham said, ‘It is an absolute honour to be working with Jimmy again, I’m feeling blessed. I can’t wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean.’
