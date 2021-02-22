Stephen King And JJ Abrams Developing New Horror TV Show

PA Images

In a match made in heaven, Stephen King and JJ Abrams are developing a new horror anthology TV show.

The master of horror is no stranger to working with the Star Trek director. The pair collaborated on bringing King’s 11.22.63 novel to life on Hulu, as well as Abrams executive producing Castle Rock, a series that acts as a multiverse of sorts for the author’s stories.

Advert 10

While promoting his latest adaptation, Lisey’s Story on Apple TV+, starring Julianne Moore and produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot company, King spoke of a new show he was developing with the filmmaker.

Apple TV+

King told The Wrap: ‘I talked with JJ Abrams a lot about a possible anthology series of tiny horrors. We got really down and dirty about it and talked about things that were really, really scary.’

He continued: ‘I’ve got a creative relationship with JJ Abrams that goes back to Lost, when Entertainment Weekly put us together and we had a talk about that show. A bunch of us went out and saw a scary movie and I’ve been in touch with JJ since then.’

Advert 10

King added: ‘[Bad Robot has] got a great organisation, and they give great Christmas presents at the end of the year. I love working with them. It’s been a great relationship.’

PA Images

King’s relationship with adaptations of his work has changed over the years, having famously hated Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. However, now he doesn’t ‘think anything is unfilmable’.

Abrams told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘The question is what should be — and not what can be. It’s hard to think of all the amazing stories Stephen has written.’

Advert 10