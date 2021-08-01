Stephen King Announces His New Novel, Billy Summers, Is Out Next Week

PA Images

Stephen King’s Billy Summers, a brand-new ‘spectacular can’t-put-it-down novel’, will arrive on store shelves next week.

The prolific author and master of horror has penned 62 novels in his career, with five under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. Ever since 2016’s It, coupled with the popularity of Stranger Things and ’80s nostalgia, his work has taken on a renaissance.

We’ve seen new adaptations of The Dark Tower (woof), Lisey’s Story, Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep and Pet Sematary, among others. For those diving into his bibliography, his newest book will be available to read on Tuesday, August 3.

‘I have a book coming out Tuesday. It’s called BILLY SUMMERS. I think it’s a good one,’ King tweeted. On his website, it’s described as a ‘thrilling new novel about a good guy in a bad job’.

‘Billy Summers is a man in a room with a gun. He’s a killer for hire and the best in the business. But he’ll do the job only if the target is a truly bad guy. And now Billy wants out. But first there is one last hit. Billy is among the best snipers in the world, a decorated Iraq war vet, a Houdini when it comes to vanishing after the job is done. So what could possibly go wrong? How about everything,’ the synopsis reads.

Reviews have been broadly positive ahead of its release, with The Times writing that it’s ‘set apart by being free of the self-indulgent tendencies of his recent output… disciplined but adventurous, equally good at action scenes and in-depth psychology, King shows with this novel that, at 73, he’s a writer back at the top of his game’.

iNews picked up hints of The Shining in the book. ‘If you’re ensconced as the world’s most successful horror writer, why should you feel the need to conquer another field – crime fiction? It must rankle with practitioners of the latter that Stephen King has done just that,’ it wrote.