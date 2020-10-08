Stephen Lang Wraps Filming Don’t Breathe 2

Sony Pictures Releasing

Don’t Breathe star Stephen Lang has finished filming on the upcoming horror sequel, which will see him reprise his role as the merciless killer.

The news comes three years after the release of the original movie, which followed a trio of reckless thieves as they attempted to carry out what they thought would be the perfect heist by breaking into the home of a wealthy blind man (Lang).

Their plan soon backfires as they find themselves locked inside with the homeowner hunting them down one by one. The film opened at No. 1 in the North American box office and earned itself a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes; a result that warranted the creation of a sequel.

Though the coronavirus outbreak caused delays to countless productions, Don’t Breathe 2 has managed to move forward as Lang announced yesterday, October 7, that he’d finished his work on the sequel.

The actor tweeted:

I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!

It’s unclear how much filming is left on the sequel, if any, but since Lang plays such a key role it seems unlikely that there’d be much to do without him.

The plot of the sequel remains a mystery, but co-producer Sam Raimi previously described the pitch as the ‘greatest idea for a sequel I’ve ever heard’, MovieWeb reports, so it’s safe to say expectations are high.

Don’t Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original film. Fede Alvarez, who directed the original, returned to serve as a producer on the sequel.

No release date has been announced for the new film, though it is expected to arrive late next year.