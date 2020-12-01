Stephenie Meyer Confirms More Twilight Books Are Coming Soon Summit Entertainment

The writer of the Twilight series has revealed that she plans to write two more books, which will complete the saga.

Fifteen years, four books, and five films later, fans of the series still have more Twilight content to look forward to.

Following the release of Midnight Sun this summer, which sold more than 1 million copies in the US, Stephenie Meyer has promised more Twilight books, but said that fans will have to wait a while before they are written.

In a virtual event following the book’s release, she said she is keen to explore other ideas and storylines before she reverts back to writing the next Twilight addition.

twilight Summit Entertainment

‘There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,’ she said, as per Yahoo.

‘For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing,’ she added.

Midnight Sun, released in August, gave Twilight readers the perspective of Edward Cullen as he navigates life as a vampire.

The book was initially planned for release in 2008, but this was abandoned after 12 chapters were leaked online.

Twilight Edward Summit Entertainment

In a Q&A on her website, Meyers said that while the character of Edward comes across ‘as very confident and sure of himself in Twilight … the whole time he was actually wracked with doubt and guilt’.

Ahead of the launch of Midnight Sun, she said she thinks readers will be surprised by his level of constant anxiety.

‘While in Twilight we got to see all of Bella’s second guessing and hesitation, from Edward’s point of view Bella comes across as very serene and self-possessed,’ she wrote.

Twilight Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart Summit Entertainment

The first book in the Twilight series was released in 2005. The storyline follows the relationship between a vampire, Edward Cullen and a human – eventually turned vampire – Bella Swan. In total, the saga had sold more than 160 million copies worldwide and translated into 49 languages, as per USA Today.

Following the success of the novel, the first Twilight film was released in 2008 starring Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella.