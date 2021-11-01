Steve Buscemi Celebrates Halloween Dressed As His Iconic ‘Fellow Kids’ Meme

NBC/@DebraWexler_/Twitter

Steve Buscemi has been described as a ‘national treasure’ after dressing up as his hilarious ‘fellow kids’ meme for Halloween.

Back in 2012, the Reservoir Dogs legend starred in ‘The Tuxedo Begins’ episode of 30 Rock, where he played a private detective tasked with going undercover as a high schooler. In his efforts to blend in – carrying a skateboard, wearing a red cap and a shirt that reads ‘Music Band’ in the AC/DC font – he asks a group of students, ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’

Advert 10

It’s a longstanding, increasingly common meme online, generally used for people or brands trying to fit in with some aspect of younger culture and failing. Recently, it was also used for Ben Platt’s controversial role in Dear Evan Hansen.

Buscemi resurrected the iconic fit for this year’s spooky celebrations, catching the eyes of fans as he handed out sweets to local trick-or-treaters outside his home in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He was spotted alongside his neighbour, none other than Elvis Costello.

‘I need you all to know that Steve Buscemi is going out as the ‘Fellow Kids’ meme this year and it’s perfect and ideal,’ one user tweeted. ‘HE EVEN HAS THE SKATEBOARD I AM DEAD I DIED ON HALLOWEEN BECAUSE THIS MADE ME DEAD,’ another wrote. ‘The beautiful irony is that the meme is about being cringe yet this is actually cool,’ a third wrote.

Advert 10

‘This man is a national treasure,’ another user wrote, to which one replied, ‘He is a national treasure, more for where he was in the days after 9/11 than his acting, as far as I am concerned,’ referring to Buscemi’s return to firefighting following the attacks on the Twin Towers.

Praising the meme itself, one user wrote, ‘That one brief throwaway scene left its mark on American culture in a way that I bet no one could’ve expected.’