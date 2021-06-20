Steve-O Hosts Pube-Shaving Party To Make A Sasquatch Suit

steveo/instagram

Jackass star Steve-O rallied ‘dudes with lots of pubic hair’ for a pube-shaving party, all in aid of making a Bigfoot suit.

Steve-O has been on a mission for two years now: shaving his pubes and body hair with the goal of making a Sasquatch suit. In a recent Instagram post, he posed next to a mountain of hair in an appeal for public pubic donations from the guys of California.

Shave it, and they will come. On Thursday evening, June 17, scores of men ready to give away their bush arrived in Carlsbad. As long as they were over the age of 18 and brought their own razors, they were allowed to participate.

In footage shared with TMZ, you can see all the cheering guys as Steve-O takes a razor to their pubes, often complementing them as they go. ‘So many dudes have broken out their weiners… and I’m like, my dick is pretty sweet,’ he laughed.

Soon, he moved onto other areas of the body; some guys let him shave their armpits, which was ‘somehow more gross’ than pubes, while others bent over and gave away their butt hair. By the end, after more than two-and-a-half hours, he had a massive bag of hair. ‘We’ve made some serious progress,’ he said.

In a recent YouTube, Steve-O spoke about the project further, explaining how he’d gone into a Starbucks and asked the first guy he saw if he had pubic hair he’d be willing to donate.

Of course, this isn’t the first time one of the Jackass members has shaved their pubes for the… greater good. Back in Jackass Number Two, the majority of the crew donated their pubes to fashion a beard for Ehren McGhehey. Obviously, he wasn’t in on that part of the prank, but it’s worth the watch for those who can stomach it.