Steve-O Paralysed From Waist Down To Shoot Scene For New Jackass Movie
Steve-O has revealed a big stunt from Jackass 4 that left him paralysed from the waist down.
A lot of people are excited to see the crew of Jackass back in the upcoming movie. Naturally, the film will contain a lot of pain, and Steve-O has discussed one stunt that sounds horrendous.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Steve-O revealed that he was paralysed in one of the stunts in the upcoming Jackass 4.
In the video, which discusses a whole bunch of exciting ventures he is exploring, Steve-O notes:
I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible s*** happened to me.
Exactly what this kind of terrible stuff was remains to be seen, but it is sure to build anticipation for Jackass 4. The film sees the extreme gang return for the first time in 11 years, and has had some issues beyond its usual escapades.
Most notably, the cast appears to have had issues with former co-star Bam Margera. Bam claimed that his co-stars betrayed him, while they have claimed that they wanted him to get help with his problem with substance abuse.
Steve-O responded to Bam’s outbursts targeting Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine and the creators of the film, saying:
Bam – the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organised the intervention which saved my life.
Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.
Despite the issues behind the scenes, many will be keen to see what ridiculous scenarios the Jackass crew get themselves into when the new film arrives.
