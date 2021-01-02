Steven Soderbergh Confirms A Contagion Sequel Is Happening
Most people have probably heard enough about pandemics to last a lifetime, but Steven Soderbergh evidently isn’t one of them; the director’s set to create a sequel to the thriller Contagion.
Released in 2011, when a pandemic could be used for fictional entertainment rather than an insight into our day-to-day lives, Contagion told the story of an airborne virus that kills people within days.
The film sees the worldwide medical community racing to find a cure and control the pandemic, though it focuses on the likes of Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Laurence Fishburne rather than world leaders and healthcare organisations.
During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Soderbergh revealed plans to create a follow-up to the film with writer Scott Burns, though with a different spin on things.
Per Digital Spy, he explained:
I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion but in a different context.
You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?’ We have been working on that.
We should probably hotfoot it a little bit.
As coronavirus began to spread last year, screenwriter Burns told Slate he spoke to scientists when writing Contagion and learned that the notion of a pandemic was ‘a matter of when, not if’.
After having experienced events not unlike those in the original film, it will be interesting to see where the creators take us with the sequel.
