Story Of Murdered Harry Potter Actor Explored In New Documentary
A new documentary is set to reveal the story of murdered Harry Potter actor Robert Knox.
Knox had just finished filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when he was fatally stabbed in south-east London on May 24, 2008.
The actor, who played the role of Marcus Belby in the franchise, was only 18 years old when he died protecting his younger brother in a bar brawl.
Knox’s attacker was convicted of his murder on March 4, 2009.
The feature documentary hopes to raise awareness of knife crime, while also taking a look at Knox’s life and death, Variety reports.
Titled, (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story, the film features interviews with family and friends of the young adult, alongside actors such as Tom Felton and Jim Broadbent from the Harry Potter cast. Black Widow actor Ray Winstone also makes an appearance in the film.
The docufilm is being produced by Nick Kenton and the Rob Knox Foundation, which was set up in honour of the actor after his passing.
It is directed by Aaron Truss, who will executive produce with Joe Acres, alongside Koulla Anastasi who executive produces for Woodcut International. Woodcut International will also distribute the film.
Director Aaron Truss noted how ‘extremely happy’ the Rob Knox Foundation was to be partnering with Woodcut International, and that the team was ‘look[ing] forward to [their] journey together’.
He said:
Not only have Woodcut been involved with some great documentaries like ‘Damilola: Death of a Ten Year Old,’ but they also understand the need for a film like this in today’s society.
Knife crime especially in the U.K. is worse than ever, so we hope that this film will make an impact on people’s attitudes towards this horrific culture.
Anastasi noted the ‘privilege’ she felt at working on the ‘extraordinary documentary’.
She concluded that Knox’s ‘legacy has shone a light on knife crime’ and that his role in Harry Potter has ‘created a unique vehicle to draw attention to the soul-destroying impact crimes of this nature have on so many lives’.
(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story is set to appear at The Soho Independent Film Festival on November 20.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Film and TV, Documentary, Harry Potter, no-article-matching