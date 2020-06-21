Stranger Things Creators Already Know How Series Will End Netflix

If you’re a Stranger Things fan, you’ll know from previous seasons that its creators like to leave us on tenterhooks now and again.

I mean, let’s not forget that cliffhanger at the end of season three – no really, what the hell happened to Hopper? – or even way back when during the season two finale, when it was revealed the Mind Flayer was still alive and watching our favourite group of misfits.

Whereas we find ourselves constantly surprised at the path the series is taking though, it seems the same cannot be said for the show’s creators, who recently revealed they already know how Stranger Things will end.

Stranger Things Netflix

In a new interview with Deadline, creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer said they have a ‘general sense’ of where the Netflix series is headed, adding they’ve known how it will end ‘for quite a while’.

The Duffer brothers revealed how they treat each season as its ‘own complete story’, thanks in part to them initially being unsure whether the hit sci-fi series would continue beyond its first season.

Because they weren’t sure if it would return for a second season, the brothers made it so the first eight episodes ‘could function basically as its own standalone piece, like almost as a limited series, but it had the potential to go beyond that.’

stranger things eleven Netflix

If it were to go beyond that though, they always ‘had an idea of where it would go’, with Matt Duffer telling Deadline‘s video series Behind The Lens: ‘We do have a pretty large mythology.’

He continued:

I think when we were developing Season 1 — and to Netflix’s credit, they sort of pressured us to make sure we had this mythology really hammered out — we had like a 25-page sort of Stranger Things mythology that only maybe a small handful of people have seen. So season by season, we’re kind of turning the page and revealing a little bit more and more.

It’s because of this that the brothers know where the series is headed, with Matt Duffer continuing: ‘So we do have a general sense of where we’re going. We’ve known the ending of the show for quite a while.’

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be 'The Scariest Yet', Joe Keery Says Netflix

‘We have an ending in mind. We don’t want to just keep churning it out,’ he added, saying it’s important for them to ‘stay excited’ about Stranger Things. ‘Because I feel like if we lose excitement or enthusiasm for it, I think the audience’s enthusiasm will drop as well.’

Going into the show’s fourth season, the Duffers said they will continue to unravel the ‘mythology’ surrounding the mysterious town of Hawkins and its residents.

And while we might not know the ins and outs of what this mythology might entail, we do know it will largely focus on Hopper’s origins, with David Harbour himself saying the upcoming season will give us a ‘big, huge reveal’ about his character’s backstory.

Stranger Things Netflix

Production on Stranger Things 4 is currently on a hiatus and no release date has been confirmed, although it’s expected to be on our screens sometime in late 2021.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available to watch on Netflix.