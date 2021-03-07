unilad
Stranger Things Creators Team Up With Steven Spielberg For Stephen King Netflix Fantasy

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Mar 2021 17:25
Stranger Things Creators Team Up With Steven Spielberg For Stephen King Netflix FantasyNetflix/Warner Bros. Pictures

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are set to team up with Steven Spielberg to turn Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman into a Netflix series.

Spielberg has been trying to adapt the iconic fantasy novel for more than three decades after purchasing the rights to the book in 1982, two years before it was published in 1984.

Spielberg’s Amblin Television has now agreed to join forces with the Duffer brothers and Paramount Television Studios for a Netflix series.

Stranger Things Creators Team Up With Steven Spielberg For Stephen King Netflix FantasyPA Images

It’s reported that both Matt and Ross Duffer will executive produce the series alongside Spielberg and Amblin Television partners Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, while Stranger Things executive producer Curtis Gwinn will pen the script and serve as showrunner, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Talisman follows a 12-year-old boy called Jack Sawyer, who embarks on a journey to save his dying mother from cancer.

Sawyer sets out to find an ancient crystal called the Talisman, which can not only save his mother’s life, but the world, too. On his epic journey, Jack finds himself in a parallel universe that contains parallel individuals whose births, deaths and life events are imitated.

Stranger Things Creators Team Up With Steven Spielberg For Stephen King Netflix FantasyPA Images

Given some of the similarities in style between The Talisman and Stranger Things, it’s easy to see why the Duffer brothers would be the first choice for taking on the development.

As it stands, the project is still in the very early stages, so no announcements regarding finer details such as casting, have been made yet.

