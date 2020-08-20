Stranger Things Creators The Duffer Brothers Say Season Four ‘Won’t Be The End’
The fourth season of Stranger Things ‘won’t be the end’, the show’s creators have confirmed.
The Netflix phenomenon, which first aired in 2016, is the platform’s most-watched show, dominating the streaming world with its monsters, super-high production values and endless stream of 1980s nostalgia.
With the current pandemic halting all film and TV production for the past few months, it’ll be a while before we return to the Upside Down. However, when we do, just know it won’t be for the last time.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross and Matt Duffer – better known as the Duffer Brothers – chatted about the success of the Emmy-nominated third season and plans for the future.
Ross said:
Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.
In an earlier interview with Deadline, Matt explained that they managed to get through two episodes in three weeks of filming ‘when we shut down, pretty much along with the entire industry’.
Fortunately, shooting is set to resume in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 17. However, while ‘everyone’s excited to get back to work… the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back,’ Ross said.
Matt added: ‘We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.’
Also commenting on the future of the show, actor Finn Wolfhard said:
What I think is so great about Stranger Things is it has the Harry Potter effect — where you can see how the characters and the actors grow up over time. The character is a part of me.
Definitely when Stranger Things ends, it is not going to feel like it didn’t happen or that Mike isn’t a part of me still. I think I will be ready to say goodbye but it will be bittersweet. But we still have a lot of work to do with Stranger Things.
In February, a teaser trailer for season four dropped, concerning the fate of a certain main character (which I won’t spoil for you). While there’s been no official announcement on pushing back the release date, it would be sensible to expect that we’ll see Stranger Things return to Netflix in the second half of 2021.
