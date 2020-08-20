Stranger Things Creators The Duffer Brothers Say Season Four ‘Won’t Be The End’

What I think is so great about Stranger Things is it has the Harry Potter effect — where you can see how the characters and the actors grow up over time. The character is a part of me.

Definitely when Stranger Things ends, it is not going to feel like it didn’t happen or that Mike isn’t a part of me still. I think I will be ready to say goodbye but it will be bittersweet. But we still have a lot of work to do with Stranger Things.