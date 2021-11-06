Stranger Things Explosive Season 4 Teaser Is Here And It Looks Bigger Than Ever

Stranger Things/YouTube

As Netflix fans across the globe celebrate ‘Stranger Things Day’, the streaming service has treated us to an insight into what we can expect from the upcoming fourth series.

While some may be focused on remembering Guy Fawkes’ failure to blow up the British parliament at the start of November, many Stranger Things fans are instead focussed on today, November 6, which marks the date Will Byers went missing in 1983 in the first season of the show.

Netflix led the celebrations with a full line-up of activities laid out for the day, sharing clips from previous series as well as teasers into the highly anticipated new season. Among the celebrations was a new teaser trailer that gave fans an insight into Eleven’s life with Will and his family after they decided to leave Hawkins behind.

Check it out below:

Scenes from the new series were overlaid with a voiceover from Eleven writing a letter to Mike, explaining that while she has made ‘lots of friends’ and now likes school, she is ‘ready for spring break’.

Compared to the dark goings-on of previous seasons, the teaser initially depicts a life that is surprisingly calm and largely undramatic, though it’s clear things soon take a turn as we’re met with scenes of guns, explosions, creepy dolls, armed forces and apparent car chases.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release date for the new series, for which production was halted during the coronavirus pandemic, but hopefully it won’t be long before we see the gang back together on what looks to be an action-packed spring break.