Stranger Things Season 4 Has 'Huge Reveal' About Hopper's Backstory Netflix

Ever since season three of Stranger Things ended on that cliffhanger, fans of the show have been left wondering what really happened to Hopper.

Advert

Some of our questions were answered with the reveal of the trailer for the fourth season when we saw him imprisoned somewhere in Russia, but a whole host of unanswered questions still remained. Namely: what the hell happened to him, and how did he get to Russia?

Now though, it seems we might be about to learn a lot more about Hopper than we previously thought, with David Harbour himself saying the upcoming season will give us a ‘big, huge reveal’ about his character’s backstory.

Stranger Things Netflix

A video from Harbour’s appearance at Liverpool Comic Con back in March recently surfaced online, and shows the actor talking earnestly about what we can expect from season four.

Advert

Pointing fans to a season two episode – cast your minds back, please – where Eleven finds boxes in Hopper’s attic labelled ‘Dad,’ ‘Vietnam,’ and ‘New York’, Harbour said the reveal has everything to do with these three boxes.

He explained:

So, there are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that [the Duffer brothers are] bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory.

Netflix

The actor said he was ‘so excited’ to finally reveal this aspect of Hopper, adding: ‘It’s one of the things that I’ve known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven’t expressed it yet. And finally, we’re gonna express it in a big way.’

He described the reveal as his ‘favourite thing’ about the character that we don’t yet know, saying it relates – ‘of course’ – to what he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce ‘and things like that’.

You can watch his full response below:

Advert

It seems season four has a lot to live up to, not only in terms of Harbour’s comments but those of his co-star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the hit sci-fi series.

Keery described the upcoming season as ‘pretty amazing’, saying the creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, have ‘really done it again’.

While promoting his new movie Free Guy, the actor told Total Film magazine: ‘I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark.’

Stranger Things Netflix

Excited? Me too. Production on Stranger Things 4 is currently on a hiatus and no release date has been confirmed, although it’s expected to be on our screens sometime in late 2021.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available to watch on Netflix.