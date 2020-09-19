Stranger Things Season 4 Resumes Filming This Month
Stranger Things is reportedly preparing to begin production once again, with the team aiming to resume filming from September 28 onwards.
The hit show had been in the early stages of filming its fourth season when Netflix suspended film and TV production on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was back on March 13, at the height of the pandemic.
The date of September 28 has been reported by Deadline, with shooting hopefully resuming in Georgia on this date.
Of course, given the current global health crisis, that date is believed to be tentative and could well be subject to change.
Prior to filming being suspended, the Duffer brothers confirmed the return of beloved Hawkins Police Department Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), whose fate was left very much up in the air at the end of season three.
Announcing the start of production back on February 14, the showrunners revealed:
Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.
Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.
[…] Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.
The writers have reportedly finished writing the season, sharing pictures on social media of a tantalising pile of scripts. It’s thought that the screenwriting process was wrapped up back in mid-June, with eight episodes expected.
Although the wait will no doubt be a little frustrating for some fans, it could well be the case that the pause has given the writers time to perfect the script.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter back in August, Natalia Dyer – who plays Nancy Wheeler – stated that the enforced production break from production due to the coronavirus pandemic could actually be beneficial to the writing process.
According to Dyer, this delay means writers can take their time, ensuring each plot point is devised and developed properly:
Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going,’ but it seems they’ve had enough time.
I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create.
David Harbour will be making his much-longed-for return alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.
Netlix has not yet made a public comment as to when exactly filming for season four will resume.
The release date for season four of Stranger Things has yet to be announced. You can catch up with seasons one to three of Stranger Things on Netflix now.
