Stranger Things Season 4 Resumes Filming This Month

Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.

Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.

[…] Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.