Stranger Things Season 4 Set To Begin Filming In October

Season Three of Stranger Things has only made me love the series more. Frightening, thrilling and often very funny, there are few shows more perfectly made for binge-watching.

I’ve loved seeing the changing dynamics of the group, with the young actors showing such impressive commitment to their characters’ respective arcs. It would have been easy to rely on horror tropes and nostalgia, with the writing team doing so much more with the Hawkins, Indiana, gang.

It’s been great fun to see Max and Eleven bonding over sleepovers and Wonder Woman comics, and continued the pairing of Dustin and Steve becoming one of my favourite telly double acts. I am genuinely invested in where the sci-fi story takes us next.

According to a new listing on Production Weekly, filming for season four will begin this October, meaning we could be looking at a 2020 release date.

Season four could mark the very last season of Stranger Things, according to rumours reported by We Got This Covered.

This means 2020 could well be our final farewell to the kooky, multi-dimensional town of Hawkins, and the residents we have come to love.

The good news is, reports from TV Line suggest David Harbour – who plays grouchy Chief of Police Hopper – could well be returning for Stranger Things season four, quelling fans’ fear following that cliffhanger.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Ross Duffer made the following statement about what fans can expect from season four:

We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction. We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.

Netflix has yet to make an official statement about when Stranger Things season four will begin filming.

