Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Just Dropped Netflix

The first teaser trailer for the eagerly anticipated Stranger Things season four has just dropped and it’s very… telling.

It appeared on the official Stranger Things Twitter account today, February 14, with the ominous caption, ‘From Russia with love…’

Check it out here:

Wow.

Season three of the Netflix original left fans with the fall out of Hopper’s supposed ‘death’ leading to Joyce turning her back on life in Hawkins.

This meant we also saw the departure of Will and Jonathan, as well as the currently powerless Eleven, left parentless once again without Hopper’s gruff yet affectionate guidance.

With the gang fractured and dismantled, it made for a tear-jerking culmination to the fun and fear of the third season. But true fans knew – especially with that post credits teaser – we hadn’t yet seen the last of our favourite group of monster slayers.

However, the teaser trailer appears to confirm fan theories that Hopper was in fact, still alive, and in a Russian prison – as hinted in the finale of season three.

After the teaser went live on Twitter, fans rushed to share their excitement over the chief of police’s return, despite David Harbour’s name being missing from the cast list which was released earlier this week.

It’s not known when fans can expect to see the return of the eagerly anticipated series, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for anymore updates.

Seasons one, two and three of Stranger Things are all available to stream on Netflix now.

