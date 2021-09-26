Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Just Dropped

Netflix

We’re not in Hawkins anymore… Netflix has released the first full trailer for Stranger Things season four.

It’s been more than two years since the last season of the streaming platform’s flagship sci-fi series. There’s an obvious, pandemic-sized reason for that – but we finally have a firm countdown ticking away for fans, and the next chapter is on the horizon.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) will all return, alongside Hopper (David Harbour), who somehow survived the events of season three.

Watch the new trailer for Stranger Things season four, released during Netflix’s Tudum event, here:

Hopper’s fate was confirmed in the first teaser for season four back on Valentine’s Day last year, revealing him to be in Russia.

‘He’s trapped and he’s isolated,’ Harbour told People, saying viewers will ‘get to see an entirely other colour of him that has been hinted at… this season is my favourite because he really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of’.

Wolfhard also previously promised the fourth season will be the ‘darkest’ instalment of the series to date.

Producer Shawn Levy told The Hollywood Reporter the upcoming season will be ‘worth the wait… I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it’.

‘Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait,’ he added.