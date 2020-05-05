Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be 'The Scariest Yet', Joe Keery Says Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 is set to be the scariest season yet, according to Joe Keery, who has played Steve Harrington in every season so far.

Netflix was quick to renew the eagerly anticipated sci-fi series, following the huge success of season 3 last summer.

Now, Keery is lifting in the lid on just what fans can expect from the newest instalment.

Speaking to GamesRadar ahead of the launch of his new film Free Guy, he said:

Oh man, it’s pretty amazing, the Duffer brothers [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] have really done it again. I think that this year, and I know I say this every single year, but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark.

Anyone who has already worked their way through the hit series will know season 3 was left on a huge cliffhanger, most notably around the fate of Jim Hopper.

The last season introduced a whole host of meddling Russian scientists into Hawkins, though it ended with Russian prison guards being instructed not to ‘feed the American’.

However, a teaser trailer for the forthcoming series, which landed on February 14 titled From Russia With Love, has already confirmed that David Harbour’s character is still alive.

While fans are still left questioning what on Earth happened to Hopper, there’s one question that is still on the lips of many Stranger Things fans: Will Steve be bringing back the Scoops Ahoy outfit?

He said:

I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it. Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don’t, unfortunately. They won’t let me have that one. One day!

Meanwhile, the fall out of Hopper’s supposed ‘death’ (or disappearance), leading to Joyce turning her back on life in Hawkins.

This meant we also saw the departure of Will and Jonathan, as well as the currently powerless Eleven, left parentless once again without Hopper’s gruff yet affectionate guidance.

With the gang fractured and dismantled, it made for a tear-jerking culmination to the fun and fear of the third season. But true fans knew – especially with that post-credits teaser – we hadn’t yet seen the last of our favourite group of monster slayers.

It’s not known when fans can expect to see the return of the eagerly anticipated series, however production has, of course, been halted as a result of a current health crisis.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix now.