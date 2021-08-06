Stranger Things Season Four Coming In 2022

Netflix

Stranger Things‘ fourth season will arrive in 2022 – and we’ve got a new teaser trailer.

Netflix’s beloved, flagship show will soon return to the platform nearly two years after our first teaser trailer with David Harbour’s Hopper seemingly in Russia.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any sort of update on when they’ll be able to binge the fourth season. Now, we have an answer: 2022.

We can expect to see all the familiar faces: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harbour teased we’d hear an announcement about season four soon. ‘I’m almost done,’ he said of his time filming. ‘I’ve got one more like, little stint, we should be done in like August.’

Given the ending of season three, there’s much to be explained about Harbour’s return – however, his character will ‘change’ and ‘resurrect in some way.. so we’ll see a very different guy going forwards. The same guy but in a different vein. It’s a very cool thing to be able to play,’ he told Total Film.

Filming on the fourth season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever,’ producer Shawn Levy told Collider.

Stranger Things’ fourth season will hit Netflix in 2022.

