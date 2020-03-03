Stranger Things Shares Behind The Scenes Video From Season 4

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived – a behind the scenes video of Stranger Things season four has finally been released to the public.

The video, shared on the show’s official Twitter account, shows the full cast – including Hopper, aka David Harbour – meeting up for the fourth season’s table read.

The crew all look extremely excited to be there – and why wouldn’t they be? – with Sadie Sink, aka Max, exclaiming: ‘Oh my God it’s happening!’

Stranger Things Netflix

I feel you, Sadie, I feel you. The minute-long video was pushed on Twitter alongside the caption: ‘hop told us to leave the door open 3 inches…you’re welcome.’

Which, I think, is all the confirmation we need that Hopper will be returning to our screens in season four, despite the last season having us believe he had died, as the gang dealt with the fall-out of his ‘death’.

Joyce turned her back on Hawkins, which meant we also saw the departure of Will and Jonathon, while elsewhere Eleven was left parentless without Hopper’s firm guidance.

Basically, the gang as we knew it was no more, leading to a tear-jerking finish for the third season. Not to worry though, because it seems Netflix was just messing with us all, and we’ll soon be graced with Hopper’s lovable presence once more.

Stranger Things Netflix

Luckily, we weren’t left hanging for too long, as a teaser trailer was soon released appearing to confirm the fan theories that Hopper was still alive.

Not only that, he was actually being kept in a Russian prison, as hinted at in the finale of season three. Phew!

It’s not known when fans can expect to see the return of the eagerly anticipated series, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any more updates.

Seasons one, two and three of Stranger Things are all available to stream on Netflix now.

