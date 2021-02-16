Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will Be ‘Darkest There’s Ever Been’

Netflix

The next season of Stranger Things will be the darkest ‘there’s ever been’, Finn Wolfhard has said.

In a new interview, Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the series, said fans can expect the funniest, darkest and saddest season yet, in which has been ‘amped up’.

Although filming of the season did begin in 2020 with the hope that it would reach the small screen by 2021, all production schedules were halted due to the pandemic.

Netflix

‘Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been,’ Wolfhard told CBC.

‘Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up, so I’m really excited for people to see it.’ he added.

As for when we can expect to watch the season, Wolfhard said the cast is currently still filming.

‘Cause of COVID we had to put it on hold, but now they’re back filming right now,’ he said, adding that some ‘pretty incredible new characters’ will also be making an introduction this season. Though he didn’t give much away, he said one of these is a stoner played by Eduardo Franco.

Netflix

Wolfhard’s comments seem to mirror those made last month by his co-star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the lovable Dustin.

‘Yikes, I think most would probably say it’s the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it’s very fun to film,’ he told US Weekly.

Back in December 2020, David Harbour, who plays fan favourite Jim Hopper, said the fourth season is his favourite yet.

He told People viewers can expect to ‘see a lot of [their] favourite characters doing the thing that [they] love them for … but [they will] also see them twist it and turn it into other colours and other flavours’.

Netflix

While the ending of season three left fans questioning the fate of Hopper following his disappearance, a trailer in February 2020 confirmed that he is still alive.

‘He’s trapped and he’s isolated,’ Harbour said, noting that we will ‘get to see an entirely other colour of him that has been hinted at’.

‘This season is my favourite because he really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of,’ Harbour explained.