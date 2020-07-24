Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Plays Murderous Influencer In Disturbing New Film
Stranger Things star Joe Kerry is leaving the town of Hawkins, Indiana behind for now, taking to the road with a disturbing dark comedy.
We know him best as likeable himbo Steve Harrington, whose development from cruel popular boy to caring role model endeared audiences to him, and of course to his enviable head of hair. Oh that hair.
However, we’re unlikely to see such a sympathetic portrayal with his next character, a deranged would-be influencer/rideshare driver who ends up murdering his passengers for social media clout.
You can check out the newly released trailer for yourself below:
Kerry plays deluded Kurt Kunkle in the upcoming indie movie, which satirises influencer culture, the pursuit of online fame and America’s gig economy.
Directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko (Wobble Palace), the movie is shot to look as if viewers were actually tuning into Kurt’s livestream, which becomes increasingly twisted as his desperation heightens.
According to the trailer description:
He’s about to take you on the ride of your life! Tune in and buckle up August 14th for a satirical horror film that takes down Influencer culture, social media madness and our violent society!
As part of the promo, an actual @kurtsworld96 Instagram account has been set up, giving viewers an eerie taste of what’s to come.
Speaking with Variety about the movie earlier this year, Kotlyarenko – who co-wrote the script alongside Gene McHugh – said:
Influencers are kind of iconic and also caricatured versions of a normal person because they’re also living for the clout and the likes.
I was like, yeah this doesn’t feel great that these are the people shaping the culture. What is the most horrific and also funniest way to make fun of them?
As part of their research, cast members reportedly spent hours watching prominent stars of social media in action, delving into more disturbing moments such as Logan Paul’s notorious Japanese forest video.
As well as Keery, the cast of Spree includes Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, Kyle Mooney, and David Arquette.
The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival six months ago – back during a very different time indeed – and was bought for the price of $2 million by AMC-owned RLJE Films.
With internet influencers having an ever more pervasive impact on our lifestyles and aspirations, this looks set to be a timely skewering of an often hollow, and sometimes damaging, online world.
Spree is currently scheduled for release in cinemas and on demand from August 14.
