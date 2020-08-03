Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Says Fourth Season Will Be ‘Best Yet’
Each of the three existing seasons of Stranger Things have their merits, and many of us will have our own personal favourite.
However, it looks as if we could be in for a real treat with season four, with Natalia Dyer – aka Nancy Wheeler – having expressed high hopes for the next trip to the Upside Down.
The 25-year-old actor, who recently appeared in coming-of-age film Yes, God, Yes, believes the fourth season of the beloved sci-fi horror show has the potential to be the best yet.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dyer stated that the enforced production break from production due to the coronavirus pandemic could actually be beneficial to the writing process.
According to Dyer, this delay means writers can take their time, ensuring each plot point is devised and developed properly:
Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going,’ but it seems they’ve had enough time.
I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create.
Dyer also confirmed that there ‘appears to be’ nine episodes in the upcoming season, much like in season two.
As of yet, not much is known about where the narrative will take us, and what sort of monsters our heroes will have to face next.
Last time we saw the gang, they were saying a sombre goodbye following the apparent demise of Hopper, with Joyce making the difficult decision to leave Hawkins behind, taking Will and Eleven with her.
However, to the surprise of precisely no one, it has since been confirmed that David Harbour will be reprising his role as Hopper. Better yet, fans are in for a significant reveal about his past.
As per Digital Spy, Harbour made the following teasing remarks at Liverpool Comic Con:
So there are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers.
So I know specifically that in season four we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory, which we haven’t really told you about.
An official release date for season four has yet to be announced, and it’s unlikely to be released this year due to the ongoing global health crisis. However, it looks like it may well be worth the wait.
