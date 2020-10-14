Stranger Things Writers Reveal Season Four Episode Titles Netflix

The writing team behind Stranger Things has revealed the titles for some upcoming episodes, hinting that time will be of the essence in season four.

It’s been more than a year since the beloved sci-fi show last released new content, but pretty much everyone has seen things get turned upside down since then.

Advert

While many people probably would have preferred a face-off with the Mind Flayer this year, it was actually coronavirus causing the chaos in 2020, and not even Eleven’s powers were enough to stop Stranger Things being affected, as the show shut down production on season four following the outbreak in March.

Stranger Things Netflix

The writers appeared to keep busy where they could as they shared a snap of the completed season four scripts in June, but it wasn’t until recently that production on the new episodes picked up again.

Advert

No release date has been set for Stranger Things season four yet, but fans are starting to get an idea of what could be in store through the reveal of episode titles.

Last year, Netflix revealed the new season would premiere with an episode titled The Hellfire Club, and this week the writers dropped the titles of the second and third episodes; Tick Tok Mr Clock and You Snooze You Lose.

Advert

The theme of time appears to be prevalent in the new season, as further indicated in an image the writers shared earlier this month. Implying production was back up and running, the image showed a clapperboard with an old-fashioned grandfather clock in the background.

After revealing the episode titles, the writers joked about the apparent obsession with time as they wrote:

This is exclusively a clocks stan account. Where my other ‘tock heads’ at?

Advert

Fans were quick to speculate about the significance of time, with one pointing out that this wasn’t the first reference to clocks seen in the show and that it may mean the character Billy is alive.

They commented:

it’s interesting, because when billy gets stuck upside down, you can hear the clock/bells in the background before he sees his clone. so yeah, billy hargrove, the sexiest man alive, is alive.

Advert

It should be worth noting that some of season three’s episode titles were changed following an initial announcement, so it’s possible that these might not be the final versions, but they definitely suggest a theme for the new season.

With production now back on track, the new episodes are expected to arrive in early 2021. Netflix has previously angled the show’s release dates around holidays like Halloween and July 4, so it’s possible we’re looking at a summer release if they stick to the same routine.

Hopefully, more details will be released soon – after all, the clock’s ticking.